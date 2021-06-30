John Louis Palmer Sr., 86, Linn Township, died June 16, 2021, Golden Years. Private family service for John will be held sometime in the future. For further information and to post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
Bonnie J. Hoiland, 62, of Janesville, died June 28, 2021, at home. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM THURS, JULY 8th at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10 AM until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
Martha M. Rinker, 90, of Janesville, died June 28, 2021, SSM Health St. Mary's Janesville Hospital.. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.