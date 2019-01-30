Gene L. Curler, 95, Milton, died Tuesday at Guardian Angel Assisted Living, Janesville. Services will be at noon Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Milton United Methodist Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 6 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Mary L. Hathorn, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 6 at the church. Schneider Funeral Directors, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Patricia Marie Henry, 72, Milton, died Dec. 19 in Quartzsite, Arizona. A celebration of life will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at Lake Mills Health Service, Lake Mills.