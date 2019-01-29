Lyle L. Fell, 92, formerly of Elkhorn, died Wednesday at The Gardens at Ridgestone, Elkhorn. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Millard Community Covenant Church, Elkhorn. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

James A. Haeni, 65, Walworth, died Saturday at home. Arrangements are pending. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.

Harold L. Lemke, 81, Edgerton, died Sunday at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

Leonard E. Ray, 79, Beloit, died Jan. 10 at home. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Mead-Allen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 2306, Beloit. Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville, is assisting the family.

