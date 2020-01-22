Joyce E. Buggs, 90, Janesville, died Saturday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 6 p.m. Friday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Dennis E. Fleming, 72, Avalon, died Monday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 1 at the funeral home.

Ray L. Jett, 79, King, formerly Janesville, died Monday at Wisconsin Veteran’s Home, King. Services will be at noon Saturday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Irene M. Johnson, 90, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services will be at noon Saturday at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Herbert R. Mandel, 79, Milton, died Monday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Martha L. Sors, 79, Beloit, died Monday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.