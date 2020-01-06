Ivan Leroy Drake, 93, Beloit, died Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services are at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Richard A. “Dick” Kapke, 73, town of Porter, died Saturday at UW Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fulton Church, Fulton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.