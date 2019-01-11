Barbara Ann Deegan, 81, town of Rock, died Wednesday at home. Private services will be held. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family.
Mary A. (née Terry) Grandle, 92, Sarasota, Florida, died Dec. 16, in Sarasota. Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at First United Methodist Church, Sarasota, Florida. Griffith-Cline Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bradenton, Florida, is assisting the family.
