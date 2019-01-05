Betty Joyce Hardy, 76, Whitewater, died Thursday at home. A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 18, at N819 Howard Road, Whitewater. Dunlap Memorial Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family.
Carolyn Mowbray, 90, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Robert G. Pettibone, 64, Janesville, died Thursday at home. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
