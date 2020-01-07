Bertha J. Cochrane, 92, Janesville, died Dec. 30 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Dorothy Lavern Daniel, 69, Beloit, died Friday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wesley C.M.E. Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Saturday at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Audrey Kuter, 93, Janesville, died Saturday at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 14 at the funeral home.

Margaret A. “Peggy” Lawrence, 88, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.

Cynthia S. Mangold, 70, Pell Lake, died Dec. 30 at home. Services will be in spring. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Eunice L. Nesseth, 92, Janesville, died Monday at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 17 at the funeral home.

Greta Westerberg, 78, Delavan, died Dec. 27 at Bay at Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center, Burlington. Arrangements are pending. Betzer Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Delavan, is assisting the family.