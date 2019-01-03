Christina R. Bollig, 83, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Cecelia Mary “Cee” Licari-Georgalas, 88, Avalon, formerly Rockford, Illinois, died Friday at Harbour House Assisted Living, Greendale. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Rockford, Illinois. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Michael S. Ostrander, 75, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Judith A. Ullius, 79, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Clarisa Deliah Qualls Vollmar, 3, Janesville, died Tuesday at home in Janesville. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting family.
Pauline E. Wiedmer, 92, Beloit, died Wednesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Gladys M. Wileman, 98, Edgerton, died Sunday at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
