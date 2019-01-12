Rockney H. Farris, 64, Reedsburg, formerly Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Jan 12Craig Center, Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds
Jan 12Madison Senior Center
Jan 12Rotary Botanical Gardens
Jan 12Swift Haven Swimming Pool
Jan 12Dwight Foster Public Library
