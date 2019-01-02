Arthur Joseph Graham, 66, Whitewater, died Saturday in Janesville. Services will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Whitewater. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family.
Robert “Bob” A. Reed, 89, Janesville, died Sunday at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Betty L. Sass, 88, Janesville, died Saturday at Nazareth Skilled Nursing Center, Stoughton. Private services will be held.
James P. Walsh, 88, Beloit, died Monday at home. Arrangements are pending at Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Gladys M. Wileman, 98, Edgerton, died Sunday at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 9 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
