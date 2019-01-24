Russell O. Dillinder, 74, Milton, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel, Janesville. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Arthur C. Pratt, 89, Janesville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Friday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
