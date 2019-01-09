Shirley J. Andrews, 90, Sharon, died Tuesday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Private services will be held. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Mildred A. Kristof, 94, Lake Geneva, died Tuesday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at noon Saturday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Joe E. Lord, 79, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.
Teresa Marie McLaughlin, 60, Beloit, died Monday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.
Thomas C. Przybylski, 76, Lake Como, died Tuesday at Atrium Post Acute Care Center, Williams Bay. Private services will be held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is serving the family.
Christopher A. “Chris” Schendel, 46, Beloit, died Monday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Janise I. Smith, 64, Fort Atkinson, formerly Edgerton, died Sunday at home. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton.
Tyler J. Smith, 60, Whitewater, died Monday at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Carol S. Tirpak, 69, Janesville, died Monday at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care Center, Janesville. Services will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
