Duane T. Austin, 87, Beloit, died Monday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. No services will be held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Francis J. Heger, 92, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Andres Cruz Hernandez, 44, Delavan, died Monday at home. Services will be at noon Friday at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Betzer Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Delavan, is serving the family.

The Rev. Roy Howard, 77, Beloit, died Monday at Monroe Clinic, Monroe. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wesley C.M.E. Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the celebration of life Saturday at the church.

Cynthia Mangold, 70, Pell Lake, died Dec. 30, at home. Services will be held in spring. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.