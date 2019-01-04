Marilyn J. Bitter, 87, Janesville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Jan 4Parker High School
Jan 4Dwight Foster Public Library
Jan 4Edgerton Hospital, Classroom D
Jan 4Raven's Wish Gallery
Jan 4Eager Free Public Library
