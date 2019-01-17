Donald J. Bice, 70, Edgerton, died Saturday at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital, Fort Atkinson. Services will be at noon Friday at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Donna DeEtte Elbert, 90, Williams Bay, died Tuesday at Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at United Church of Christ, Williams Bay. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.
Chadd Michael Jamerson Sr., 34, South Beloit, Illinois, died Tuesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
