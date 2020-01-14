Raymond F.R. Becker, 94, Elkhorn, died Saturday at Sherwood Lodge, Williams Bay. Services will be at noon Thursday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Alfred L. Finger, 96, Janesville, died Saturday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. April 25 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services April 25 at the funeral home.

Iris L. Guelker, 87, Janesville, died Dec. 16 at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Maurice Leslie Hagen Jr., 76, Belvidere, Illinois, died Friday at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, Illinois. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, Belvidere, Illinois. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Belvidere Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Belvidere, Illinois, and from noon until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Kenneth L. Johnson, 65, Milton, died Monday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. No services are planned. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Virginia “Ginger” M. Lloyd, 83, Janesville, died Monday at Rock Haven Assisted Living, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Schneider Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.

Grace A. Terry, 91, Janesville, died Sunday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at noon Friday at First Baptist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Roy “Pete” Russell Stansfield, 63, Janesville died Sunday at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Crest Retirement Home Chapel, Janesville. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Wayne C. Starks, 50, Janesville, died Jan. 6 at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Roxbury Church of Christ, Janesville. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Lewis D. York, 86, Ixonia, died Saturday at Angels Grace Hospice, Oconomowoc. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.