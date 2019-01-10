Georgene M. Danger, 89, Janesville, died Monday at home. Private services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
L. Christine McDannell, 70, Delavan, died Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, Lake Geneva. Private services will be held. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Robert D. Raymond, 88, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.
