Jessica J. Kroll-Peciulis, 55, Lake Geneva, formerly Chicago, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center, Walworth. A celebration of life will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva.
Robert S. Morgan, 59, Edgerton, died Saturday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. A celebration of life will be from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton.
