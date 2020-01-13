Nina Gail Kosak, 86, Beloit, died Thursday at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Jude Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.