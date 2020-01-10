Patricia Ida Goff Eichman, 88, Delavan, died Thursday at Alden Park Nursing Home, Clinton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Betzer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Helene Kavetschanky, 83, Chicago, formerly of Janesville, died Sunday in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Services will be at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Daniel J. Skelton, 75, Delavan, died Wednesday at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Southern Lakes Evangelical Free Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.