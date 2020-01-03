Robert Brown, 77, Clinton, died Dec. 18 at Willowick Assisted Living, Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory,Janesville, is assisting the family.
Susan D. Johnson (Erickson) 61, Lake Geneva, died Dec. 23 at home. Private family services were held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.
Carl W. Raatz, 84, Delavan, formerly of Big Foot Prairie, died Tuesday at Vintage on the Ponds, Delavan. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Dorothy M. Weber, 98, Janesville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.