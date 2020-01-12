Albert Boschi, 96, Columbia, Missouri, formerly Beloit, died Tuesday in Columbia. Private services are planned. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

Janet Bremer, 89, Elkhorn, died Thursday at Ridgestone Gardens in Elkhorn. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Alice M. Lintvedt, 79, Edgerton, died Thursday at Select Specialty Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Lillian C. Niemann, 89, Janesville, died Jan. 4 at Cedar Crest Assisted Living Facility, Janesville. Private services will be held at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Harold G. Sawyer, 93, Edgerton, formerly Oak Lawn, died Tuesday at Swifthaven Assisted Living, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton.

Clifford O. Storlie Sr., 82, Milton, died Friday at Glenwood Assisted Living, Whitewater. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.