Vernon C. Greenquist, 71, Delavan, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, Whitewater. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Herbert R. Mandel, 79, Milton, died Monday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. A celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Gathering Place, Milton. Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Harold Miles, 89, Whitewater, died Friday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Allen R. Miller, 80, Janesville, formerly of the town of Magnolia, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Robert E. “Bob” Pakes, 65, Edgerton, died Friday at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Janesville, and from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Barbara A. Peck, 72, Janesville, died Friday, at home. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.