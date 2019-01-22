Beverly “Bev” K. Bird, 75, Clinton, died Friday at home. Services will be at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Debra J. Hanson, 63, Beloit, died Friday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. A celebration of life will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday in the Birchwood room at Boundaries Bar & Grill, Beloit. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Karen R. McConnell, 73, Beloit, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Jude Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Thursday at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Orpha P. McKeown, 79, Milton, died Sunday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Robert B. Roehl, 95, Edgerton, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at noon Saturday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Orlin E. Schole, 81, town of Turtle, died Monday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Homes, Clinton, is assisting the family.

Norbert A. Stone, 87, Beloit, died Monday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

