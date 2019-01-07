Joan S. Byerley, 87, Clinton, died Saturday at Azura Memory Care, Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Robert W. Jones, 82, Janesville, died Saturday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Leona Mae Radloff, 85, Milton, died at home Saturday. A celebration of life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse