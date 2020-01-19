Berneice A. Davis, 66, Delavan, died Thursday at home. A celebration of life is planned at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Teresa Marie Hanson, 67, Janesville, died Friday at home. A memorial gathering will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.

Wesley Ivan Nelson, 93, Kenosha, formerly Whitewater, died Jan. 12 at Manor Care, Kenosha. Services will be at noon Saturday at Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Roger K. Poffenberger, 69, Janesville, died Friday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at noon Friday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.