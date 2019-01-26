Mary E. Bartelson, 101, Lake Geneva, died Thursday at Arbor Village, Lake Geneva. Arrangements are pending. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Stanley Hendrickson Jr., 61, Janesville, died Friday at home. A celebration of life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Star Zenith Boat Club, Beloit. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Michael J. O’Brien, 83, Lake Tomahawk, formerly Janesville, died Wednesday at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.
Edith Annette Schueler, age withheld, Madison, formerly Evansville, died Wednesday at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Tuesday at the chapel. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
John A. Terpstra, 75, Delavan, died Wednesday at home. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at Delavan American Legion Hall, Delavan. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse