Mary E. Bartelson, 101, Lake Geneva, died Thursday at Arbor Village, Lake Geneva. Arrangements are pending. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Stanley Hendrickson Jr., 61, Janesville, died Friday at home. A celebration of life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Star Zenith Boat Club, Beloit. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Michael J. O’Brien, 83, Lake Tomahawk, formerly Janesville, died Wednesday at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.

Edith Annette Schueler, age withheld, Madison, formerly Evansville, died Wednesday at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Tuesday at the chapel. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

John A. Terpstra, 75, Delavan, died Wednesday at home. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at Delavan American Legion Hall, Delavan. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.