Jane M. Douglas, 70, Milton, died Thursday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 18 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
