Robert L. Anderson, 81, Janesville, died Tuesday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. No services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Gale R. Copeland, 80, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Services will be at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Doris M. DuPont, 81, Elkhorn, died Tuesday at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Christ Lutheran Church, Sharon. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 18 at the church. Toynton Funeral Home, Sharon, is assisting the family.

James R. Whitney, 62, Janesville, died Dec. 17 at home. No services are planned. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.