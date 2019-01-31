Doris E. Mishler, 93, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Harold “Skip” Schuren, 86, Delavan, died Dec. 22 at Aurora Summit Hospital, Oconomowoc. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Randall J. Swatek, 58, Elkhorn, died Monday in Lake Geneva. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Michael Ray Whitney, 77, Stoughton and Sun Lakes, Arizona, died Jan. 20 in Arizona. Services will be at noon Tuesday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.