Donald B. Brick, 89, Delavan, died Thursday, Jan. 17, at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. Services will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 2, at Delavan United Methodist Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 2 at the church.

John M. Denninger, 88, Beloit, died Wednesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Jeremy Lee Jorgenson, 42, Beloit, died Wednesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Gregory L. “Greg” Olson, 67, Edgerton, died Tuesday at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, Edgerton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Darlene M. Raffone, 84, Lake Geneva, died Wednesday at Geneva Lake Manor Care Center, Lake Geneva. Private services were held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Tyler C. Sather, 20, Janesville, died Wednesday in the town of Fulton. Arrangements are pending. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Lyle W. Schinke, 92, Elkhorn, died Wednesday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at noon Tuesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

John A. Terpstra, 75, Delavan, died Wednesday at home. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Delavan American Legion Hall, Delavan. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.