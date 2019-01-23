Scott K. Balas, 57, Janesville, died Tuesday at Beloit Health & Rehabilitation Center, Beloit. Private services will be held. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Hazel O. Hocking, 71, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Private family services will be held. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Wanda Rasmussen, 95, Janesville, died Monday at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Tamara Schmidt, 57, Elkhorn, died Saturday at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Randsford Speer, 75, Clinton, died Wednesday, Jan. 16, at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting with arrangements.
Doris M. Wolf, 92, Elkhorn, died Monday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Private family services will be held. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse