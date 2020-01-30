Eugene L. Bauer, 87, Janesville, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

David A. Dabson, 64, Janesville, died Jan. 22 at home. A private gathering will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Ralph M. Geske, 90, Edgerton, died Tuesday at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, Edgerton. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Nieves “Harvey” Gonzalez, 72, Delavan, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Arlene “JO” Krueger, 89, Delavan, died Tuesday at Aurora Summit Medical Center, Oconomowoc. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Feb. 8 at the funeral home.

David M. Larson, 62, Elkhorn, died Tuesday at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Myrtle J. McNutt, 89, Edgerton, died Sunday at home. No services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton assisted the family.