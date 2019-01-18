Marilyn (Schellenburger) Donaldson, 84, Largo, Florida, formerly Janesville, died Wednesday at Lakehouse Assisted Living, Largo, Florida. Arrangements are pending. Beacon Direct Cremations, Largo, Florida, is assisting the family.
Rodney C. Smith, 97, Janesville, died Thursday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.
