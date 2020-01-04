Paul J. Morovits, 82, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
-
Jan 4Janesville Performing Arts Center
-
Jan 4Janesville Country Club
-
Jan 4Chazen Museum of Art
-
Jan 4Craig Center, Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds
-
Jan 4
Gazette Polls
Click on the poll question to view the full results.
The Latest
- Public record for Jan. 4, 2020
- Clinton girls go inside in second half to down Big Foot, move into tie for first in Rock Valley
- Parker girls run their winning streak to three games with win at West
- Bluebirds end three-game losing streak with nonconference win over Oregon
- Girls basketball roundup: Jefferson stuns Evansville; Whitewater, Turner, Brodhead, Elkhorn all win
- Boys basketball roundup: Elkhorn wins its fourth game in a row; Whitewater wins at Monona Grove
- Fourth-ranked Middleton coasts past Craig in Big Eight girls basketball
- 5-year-old fatal crash case ends with apology, 5-year prison sentence
- UPDATE: One injured in crash that closed I-90/39 lane north of Janesville
- Snowplow causes minor damage to squad cars
Latest News
- Public record for Jan. 4, 2020
- Clinton girls go inside in second half to down Big Foot, move into tie for first in Rock Valley
- Parker girls run their winning streak to three games with win at West
- Bluebirds end three-game losing streak with nonconference win over Oregon
- Girls basketball roundup: Jefferson stuns Evansville; Whitewater, Turner, Brodhead, Elkhorn all win
Most Popular
Articles
- Milton teacher admits defecating in rural Whitewater park for more than two years, report says
- Former Beloit NAACP leader pleads guilty to reduced theft charges
- Crews make water rescue in Traxler Park lagoon after car slides into water
- Rock County Sheriff's Office announces promotions, new hires
- 20Q: Catching up with Italian House owner Edmund Halabi
- Rock, Walworth county nursing homes fight staffing, funding shortages
- Janesville fire causes $150,000 damage
- Winter is here: Janesville's first baby of the decade born Thursday
- Death notices for Dec. 29, 2019
- Humane society to offer discounted microchips for pets