Paul J. Morovits, 82, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.