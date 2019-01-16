Edsel Leland Fishel, 92, Janesville, died Tuesday at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Community Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ricky Guy “Rick” Hall, 67, Janesville, died Sunday at Aurora Lakeland Hospital, Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Catherine G. Stewart, 99, Janesville, died Tuesday at Guardian Angel Assisted Living, Janesville. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Orva L. Suprise, 95, Janesville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn.
Alexander Ulbrich, 82, Janesville, died Tuesday at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
