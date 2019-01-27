Marge Henning, 91, Rockford, Illinois, died Wednesday in Rockford. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Rockford. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Rockford, is assisting the family.

John McConnell Wood, Janesville, died Friday at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Darlene J. Oldenburg, 84, Janesville, died Friday at home. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Jodi Poff, 53, Janesville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services are at 1 p.m. Thursday at Afton Community Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Shirley J. Wilson, 93, of Stoughton, formerly of Milton, died Saturday at Skaalen Forest View, Stoughton. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.