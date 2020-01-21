Ray Jett, 79, King, formerly of Janesville, died Monday at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, King. Services will be at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Evelyn L. Leitz, 101, Hayward, formerly of Edgerton, died Saturday at Water’s Edge Care Cener, Hayward. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church.

Dr. Gregory A. Love, 66, formerly of Janesville, died Jan. 9, in Phoenix. Private services will be at a later date.

Susan E. Sathre, 67, Janesville, died Saturday at home. A celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory Life Celebration Center, Janesville.

Gladys M. Slama, 98, Elkhorn, died Sunday in Elkhorn. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Shirley B. Thayer, 87, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Private family services are planned. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Richard A. Thompson, 81, Janesville, died Sunday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.