Rodney C. Smith, 97, Janesville, died Thursday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.
Shirley A. Thiel, 83, Janesville, died Wednesday at Huntington Place Memory Care, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.
