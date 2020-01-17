Gregory E. Anderson, 60, Janesville, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Patrick G. Denk, 29, Edgerton, died Wednesday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

Marilyn Rose Heyerdahl, 88, Janesville and Orfordville, died Wednesday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Steven A. Nettesheim Jr., 57, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Private services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.