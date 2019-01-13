Michael A. Garrett II, 59, Delavan, died Thursday at home. Services have not been planned. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Gloria M. Michael, 87, Janesville, died Dec. 22 at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at River Hills Community Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 26 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Gertrude M. Oakes, 98, Janesville, died Saturday at home. No local services will be held. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Lorraine H. Zaborek, 88, Edgerton, died Thursday at Edgerton Care Center. Private services will be held. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
