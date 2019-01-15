Allan L. Bestul, 67, Beloit, died Monday at Green Knolls Nursing Home, Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.
Ronald Roy Brown, 75, Janesville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Louise E. Ekes, 94, Genoa City, died Friday in Burlington. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at First Congregational UCC Church, Genoa City. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Genoa City, is assisting the family.
Keith A. Fiedler, 70, Janesville, died Jan. 4 in Janesville. Private services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Adolph C. Kosak, 87, Beloit, died Sunday at home. Arrangements are pending with Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
Kaden Félix López-Grignon, infant son of Angélika “Angel” and Rachel López-Grignon, died Jan. 8 at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Dale McAllister, 58, Beloit, died Jan. 6 in Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Higher Ground Christian Center, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the center. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Fred “Fritz” LaVon Winger, 83, Evansville, died Saturday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Congregational United Church of Christ, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Elaine H. Yankee, 87, Loves Park, Illinois, died Monday at home. Arrangements are pending with Brain G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.
