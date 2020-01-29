Bradley K. Brown, 71, Delavan, died Tuesday at Agrace HospiceCare, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Robert F. Martin Sr., 80, Lake Geneva, died Monday at home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 4 to 7:45 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Barbara A. Peck, 72, Janesville, died Friday at home. A memorial gathering will be from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at Johnstown Community Center, town of Johnstown. Schneider Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.