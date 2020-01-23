Leslie Elmer “Les” Golz, 95, Evansville, died Monday at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.
