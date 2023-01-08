Anthony Vito Gerambio, 35, of Delavan, died January 1, 2023, at his home. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 14 from 12 - 2 p.m. at the funeral home (118 S. 2nd Street, Delavan, WI 53147). Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes of Delavan is proudly serving the family.

Frances Diane Carpenter, 70, Janesville/Evansville, died August 11, 2022, at Adams Memorial Hospital, Decatur IN. Private graveside burial services were held at Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville. The Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.