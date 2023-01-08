Anthony Vito Gerambio, 35, of Delavan, died January 1, 2023, at his home. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 14 from 12 - 2 p.m. at the funeral home (118 S. 2nd Street, Delavan, WI 53147). Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes of Delavan is proudly serving the family.
Frances Diane Carpenter, 70, Janesville/Evansville, died August 11, 2022, at Adams Memorial Hospital, Decatur IN. Private graveside burial services were held at Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville. The Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Loretta F "Lori" Schrank, 75, Milton, died January 4, 2023, at Huntington Place, Janesville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00am Saturday, January 14th, 2023 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation time will be Friday, January 13th, 2023 from 4pm-7pm at Albrecht Funeral Homes, Milton and Saturday at church from 930am until the time of Mass.
Betty E. Oldfield, 89, of Janesville, died January 4, 2023, at home. A funeral service will be held at 12PM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at ST. PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH; with visitation from 11AM until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family.
Wayne A Kuhnke, 71, Delavan, died January 6, 2023, at home. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Catherine Rose Streblow, 75, Walworth, died January 5, 2023, at home. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Keith A. Femrite, 75, of Brodhead, died January 5, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. A celebration of Keith's life will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
James P. Johnson, 60, of Janesville, died December 30, 2022, at home. Arrangements are being cared for by SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.
Robert "PC" Rodriguez, 62, Elkhorn, died January 6, 2023, at home. Arrangements are pending. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Karliene K. Thom, 69, Janesville, died January 5, 2023, at Willowick - Clinton, WI. Visitation Friday, January 13, 2023 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Funeral service to follow at 6:00 PM.
Althea L. Peterson, 84, Darien, WI, died January 7, 2023, at Mercy Walworth Hospital in Lake Geneva, WI. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Clinton Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Alice J Cunningham, 83, Edgerton, died January 6, 2023, at SSM St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville. Funeral Services will be 1130am Saturday January 14, 2023 at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation time will be from 10am until time of service at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Milton Cemetery.
Raymond R Urbanowski, 97, of Janesville, died January 5, 2023, at Cedar Crest.. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10th at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10th until the time of services. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.