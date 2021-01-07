George Leroy Case, 82, Janesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, at home. Services will be at noon Wednesday, Jan. 13 at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 13.
Jimmie M. Collicott, 78, Janesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, at home. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lorraine (Huffman) Davis, 86, Janesville, died Sunday, Jan. 3, at Rock Haven, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Florence M. Dobson, 83, Janesville, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Roger C. Larkin, 85, Beloit, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Rollin Lawrence "Rollie" Royce, 89, Janesville, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Austin Miles Sbonik, 25, Janesville, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Steven A. Teubert, 55, Janesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, in Janesville. Services are pending. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.