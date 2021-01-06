Yvonne T. (Dunning) Bradford, 88, Janesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, at Fairhaven Senior Services, Whitewater. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Catherine Mae "Katie" Edwards, 71, Beloit, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, at Sun Valley Assited Living Facility, Beloit. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Susan Mary Hatch, 85, Williams Bay, died Dec. 25 at Journey Care Center, Barrington, Illinois. Private services will be held. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Elsie E. (Erickson) Hoffman, 96, Elkhorn, died Dec. 26, at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Eric Kevin Jarossy, 55, Beloit, died Dec. 27, in Beloit. No public services will be held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Marion Jean Keller, 84, Beloit, died Monday, Jan. 4, at The Suites Assisted Living, Beloit. No services will be held. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Vincent C. McKeown, 90, Janesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11 at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 11 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Judith A. Miskie, 77, Lake Geneva, died Dec. 30 at home. Celebration of life will be June 6 at Horticultural Hall, Lake Geneva. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Thomas D. Nobles, 74, Elkhorn, died Monday, Jan. 4, at home. No services will be held. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.