Shawn L. Hodges, 44, Milton, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, at home. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.
Vicki Keach, 74, formerly Janesville and Williams Bay, died Dec. 6 in Grand Junction, Colorado. Arrangements are pending.Brown's Cremation and Funeral Service, Grand Junction, Colorado, is assisting the family.
Margaret A. Klein, 84, Janesville, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Willowick Assisted Living, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Virginia N. Lauer, 89, Milton, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Huntington Place, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Betty E. Oldfield, 89, Janesville, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, at home. Services will be at noon Friday, Jan. 13, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 13 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Billy H. Stout, 78, Janesville, died Sunday, Jan. 1, at Froedert Hospital, Wauwatosa. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory's Life Celebration Center, Janesville.
Virginia Lee"Ginny"Watson, 74, Lake Geneva, died Dec. 17 at home. Celebration of life will be May 6. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
