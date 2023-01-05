Shawn L. Hodges, 44, Milton, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, at home. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton.

Vicki Keach, 74, formerly Janesville and Williams Bay, died Dec. 6 in Grand Junction, Colorado. Arrangements are pending.Brown's Cremation and Funeral Service, Grand Junction, Colorado, is assisting the family.