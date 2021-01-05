Shirley A. Gorz, 85, Lake Geneva, died January 1, 2021, at home. Services will be held on Thursday January 7th, 2020 at 4:00pm at Como Community Church.Visitation will be held from 3:00pm till the time of service at the church. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
Barbara Joyce Williams, 80, La Crosse, died January 1, 2021, at home. Barbara Joyce WIlliams, 80, of Onalaska, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 1, 2021 in her home. A full obituary can be viewed at www.couleecremation.com
Dr. Gerald R. Druckrey, 87, Beloit, died January 4, 2021, in his daughters home in Beloit. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Linda I. Pohl, 71, Genoa City and formerly of Beloit, died January 4, 2021, in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Wayne Wiggen, 66, Clinton, died January 4, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Erin L. Howard, 39, Janesville, died January 1, 2021, St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville.. No Services will be held at this time. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville is assisting the family.
William H. Meller, 80, Beloit, WI, died January 2, 2021, at home. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home.
Johanna M. (Wellnitz) Cash, 100, of Janesville, died January 3, 2021, at St. Elizabeth's Manor. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, with committal in Mount Olivet Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family.
Bonnie Jeffers, 92, Poplar Grove, IL, died January 5, 2021, in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral Homes, Clinton Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Harriett "Vicki" Wilson, 73, Beloit, died December 28, 2020, at home. Memorial services are 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit. A livestream broadcast of the service can be viewed by those unable to attend. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Lora Ann Schansberg, 29, of Janesville, died December 31, 2020, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care.. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Robert H. Radtke, 83, of Janesville, died January 4, 2021, at Cedar Crest. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.